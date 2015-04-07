Gasparino elected board chairman of Brazil steelmaker Usiminas -source

SAO PAULO, April 6 Usiminas elected
lawyer Marcelo Gasparino as chairman of its board late on
Monday, said a source with direct knowledge of the vote, a coup
for minority shareholders in the midst of a power struggle
between two controlling shareholders at the Brazilian
steelmaker.
Gasparino was the only candidate for the position after a
tussle between majority shareholders, Luxembourg-based Ternium
SA and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
meant the controlling bloc did not put forward a
candidate.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing and
Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)