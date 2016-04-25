Brazil's Usiminas says rival CSN to nominate two board members

BRASILIA, April 25 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Monday that Brazil's anti-trust body Cade ruled to allow steel rival CSN to nominate two board members to the its board of directors.

CSN, which is a shareholder in Usiminas, will also be allowed to nominate an alternate board member and a member to Usiminas' audit committee.

