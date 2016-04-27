Brazil antitrust body approves CSN nominating Usiminas board members

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's antitrust body Cade ratified on Wednesday a decision to allow steelmaker CSN to nominate two members to the board of its rival Usiminas in which it is a shareholder.
Usiminas will hold a shareholder meeting on Thursday to appoint new board members. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)