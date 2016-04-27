版本:
Brazil antitrust body approves CSN nominating Usiminas board members

BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's antitrust body Cade ratified on Wednesday a decision to allow steelmaker CSN to nominate two members to the board of its rival Usiminas in which it is a shareholder.

Usiminas will hold a shareholder meeting on Thursday to appoint new board members. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)

