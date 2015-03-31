Usiminas shareholder proposes Gasparino for chairman

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
SAO PAULO, March 31 A Brazilian investment firm proposed on Tuesday a candidate for chairmanship of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, which is entangled in a bitter boardroom battle between its two largest shareholders.
In a securities filing, the company known as Usiminas said that Tempo Capital Principal FIA proposed Marcelo Gasparino, a current member of the board, as a candidate for chairman. Shareholders of the company will meet on April 6 and could elect a new chairman, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.