2015年 3月 31日

Usiminas shareholder proposes Gasparino for chairman

SAO PAULO, March 31 A Brazilian investment firm proposed on Tuesday a candidate for chairmanship of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, which is entangled in a bitter boardroom battle between its two largest shareholders.

In a securities filing, the company known as Usiminas said that Tempo Capital Principal FIA proposed Marcelo Gasparino, a current member of the board, as a candidate for chairman. Shareholders of the company will meet on April 6 and could elect a new chairman, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
