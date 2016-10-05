Brazil's Usiminas says court annuls decisions of May 25 board meeting

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Wednesday that a regional court in Brazil accepted a request by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation to annul the decisions of a May 25 board meeting that named Sergio Leite as chief executive.
Usiminas, as the company is known, said in the securities filing that the decision reinstated the board of directors in place prior to that meeting, confirming an earlier Reuters report. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share