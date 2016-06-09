Usiminas CEO says no talks over breaking up company

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
SAO PAULO, June 9 Controlling shareholders are not in negotiations about breaking up Brazil's Usiminas , the chief executive of the troubled steelmaker said on Thursday, in the midst of an ongoing boardroom battle for control.
CEO Sergio Leite, speaking on the sidelines of a steel event in Sao Paulo, ruled out filing for bankruptcy protection and said the company was up to date with debt payments. He said a 1 billion reais ($296 million) capital increase should be completed within a month. ($1 = 3.38 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, editing by G Crosse)
