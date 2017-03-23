版本:
Board of Brazil's Usiminas votes to remove CEO Souza -sources

SAO PAULO, March 23 The board of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA voted to remove Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza in a meeting on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)
