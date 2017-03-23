Board of Brazil's Usiminas votes to remove CEO Souza -sources

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
SAO PAULO, March 23 The board of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA voted to remove Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza in a meeting on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm