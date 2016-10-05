版本:
Brazil judge annuls meeting that named Usiminas CEO, source says

SAO PAULO Oct 5 A judge in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais invalidated on Wednesday a May meeting by the board of directors of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA that resulted in the appointment of Sergio Leite as chief executive officer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

