版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 06:56 BJT

Brazil's Usiminas says appoints Sergio Leite new CEO

BRASILIA, March 23 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board has appointed Sergio Leite as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Leite replaces Romel Erwin de Souza. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐