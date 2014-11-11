CORRECTED-Brazil's Usiminas chairman says Ternium legal action misguided

(Corrects quote in third paragraph to show surprise refers to
Ternium action)
SAO PAULO Nov 10 The chairman of the board of
embattled Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on
Monday judicial action by shareholder Ternium that blames
him for firing three executives was misguided.
Ternium said on Thursday it would take "all legal measures"
to hold Usiminas Chairman Paulo Penido accountable for the
departure of former CEO Julian Eguren, as well as executives
Paolo Bassetti and Marcelo Chara in September.
"I was surprised; the (Usiminas) council took the decision
within the norms of the company," Penido, who cast the decisive
board vote that resulted in Eguren's dismissal, said of
Ternium's legal action.
The executives left amid a tug of war over who will run the
company between Usiminas' controlling shareholders Nippon Steel
& Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium.
The uncertainty surrounding who is in control also comes at
a difficult time in the Brazilian steel industry, with demand
faltering as auto-industry production wanes. Usiminas posted a
loss in the third quarter for the first time in a year.
Japan's Nippon says the executives received illegal
payments, while Ternium - where Eguren worked before joining
Usiminas - says Nippon used a minor accounting error to gain
greater control over the Brazilian steelmaker. Ternium also
argues the dismissal breached the controlling shareholder accord
under which decisions must be taken by consensus.
"The law was broken," said Penido, who is a Nippon
representative on the board, referring to the alleged illegal
payments.
Penido said he was confident Nippon and Ternium would
resolve their differences. The day-to-day operations of Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is officially
known, were not affected, he added.
"The company has 3 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in cash on
hand, a well-defined plan of operations and the president knows
the company and is respected," he said.
Romel Erwin de Souza, head of technology, was appointed
temporary CEO in addition to carrying out his regular job.
Usiminas' board will meet on Nov. 27 and new leadership is
expected to be on the agenda.
Ternium did not immediately respond to request for comment.
($1 = 2.55 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Caroline Stauffer
and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alan Crosby)