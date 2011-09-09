CSN may pay up to $3 bln for Usiminas stake-report

* CSN bid for 26 pct voting stake in rival, Estado says

* CSN denies Estado report; Usiminas says knows nothing

* Nippon Steel has right of first refusal for stake

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA)(SID.N) is offering a sizable premium to two key shareholders of rival Usiminas for their 26 percent voting stake in the company, a local newspaper said on Friday, in what could mark the prelude to a bidding war for the troubled mill.

Under a proposal by Sao Paulo-based CSN, Brazil's second-largest maker of flat steel products, industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim could receive between 33 reais and 39 reais per common share they have in Usiminas, O Estado de S. Paulo said, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

That could value the deal between 4.34 billion reais and 5.14 billion reais ($3.09 billion), according to Estado and Thomson Reuters calculations. CSN called "unfounded" a report on Thursday that it made a formal unsolicited bid for the combined stake of Camargo and Votorantim in Usiminas. [ID:nN1E78709M]

Usiminas said in a Friday security filing that it did not know of any offer by CSN to buy a stake in the company.

By offering a 40 percent to 65 percent premium for Usiminas' common shares (USIM3.SA), CSN Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch wants to make it harder for Nippon Steel (5401.T), currently Usiminas' largest single shareholder, to exercise a right of first refusal for the shares of its partners, Estado noted.

The newspaper said, without citing a source, that Nippon Steel is speeding up talks with Gerdau (GGBR4.SA), Brazil's biggest steelmaker, to team up for a buyout of Votorantim and Camargo Correa.

Nippon Steel, Votorantim and Camargo Correa have partnered with Steinbruch in other ventures, but differences over management have ended in bitter disputes.

Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the management of the Namisa iron ore mine. Last year, CSN was trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).

A spokesman for CSN reiterated that it is not in contact with Usiminas shareholders for a transaction. The media offices of Usiminas, Camargo Correa, Votorantim and Gerdau declined to comment on the Estado report.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Dave Zimmerman)