Brazil steelmaker CSN ups stake in rival Usiminas

Nov 18 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) raised its stake in rival Usiminas, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Sao Paulo-based CSN raised its holding of Usiminas' common shares (USIM3.SA) to an equivalent 11.66 pct of total outstanding stock. CSN also increased the number of preferred Usiminas stock (USIM5.SA) it owns to an equivalent 20.14 percent of the total, the filing said.

The group that controls Usiminas is in talks with Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium (TX.N) to sell a minority stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AG19Y] (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Carol Bishopric)