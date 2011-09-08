版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 21:16 BJT

Usiminas, CSN shares jump on reported offer

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Shares of Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) rose early on Thursday after a newspaper reported it made a formal unsolicited bid for a major stake of rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA), whose stock also rose. [ID:N1E78709M] (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney)

