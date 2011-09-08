Usiminas, CSN shares jump on reported offer

Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Shares of Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) rose early on Thursday after a newspaper reported it made a formal unsolicited bid for a major stake of rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA), whose stock also rose. [ID:N1E78709M] (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
* The Dixie Group announces dixie Residential executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.