公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 21:57 BJT

Debt at Brazil's Usiminas probably peaked at end of Q2-CFO

SAO PAULO, July 31 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, likely had its debt peak at the end of June, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann said on Tuesday.

