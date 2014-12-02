Nippon Steel seeks negotiated end to partner dispute in Usiminas

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp is seeking a negotiated end to a dispute with a
partner over their interests in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, the latest chapter in a rift over control of Brazil's
largest listed flat steelmaker.
Nippon Steel, which along with Italo-Argentine industrial
conglomerate Techint Group share control of the Brazilian mill
known as Usiminas, requested that Brazil securities industry
watchdog CVM investigate actions by Techint and its subsidiary
Ternium SA in the company, according to a securities
filing.
In the statement, Nippon Steel said efforts by Techint and
Ternium to reinstate three executives fired by the board of
Usiminas, "are not in the best interests" of the company.
However, an end to the disputes through negotiations is being
sought to protect Usiminas, the statement added.
