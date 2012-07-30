Brazil's Usiminas posts net loss below estimates

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas reported a second-quarter net loss of 86.5 million reais ($42.6 million), compared with profit of 156.6 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecasted an average net loss of 205.8 million reais for the second quarter.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017