2012年 7月 31日

Brazil's Usiminas posts net loss below estimates

SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas reported a second-quarter net loss of 86.5 million reais ($42.6 million), compared with profit of 156.6 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecasted an average net loss of 205.8 million reais for the second quarter.

