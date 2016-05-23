Techint pours $54 mln into Brazil's Usiminas in capital plan

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
SAO PAULO May 23 Italian industrial conglomerate Techint Group on Monday bought 193.5 million reais ($54 million) worth of shares in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais, as part of a capital plan aimed at shoring up the Brazilian steelmaker.
Techint, through several units, including steelmaker Ternium SA, bought 38.7 million shares in Usiminas, as the company is known, to help bolster the ailing steelmaker, as it struggles with slumping sales and a swelling debt burden. Techint and Japans Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp are the two top shareholders in Usiminas. ($1 = 3.5745 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.