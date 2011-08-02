Brazil's Usiminas posts Q2 profit of $100 mln

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel products, posted on Tuesday second-quarter net income of 157 million reais ($100 million), according to a securities filing.

The company earned 415 million reais a year earlier. Profit was expected at 161.7 million reais for the quarter, according to the average estimate of Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1=1.567 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)