Usiminas major shareholders deny stake sale to CSN

Sept 16 The group of companies that control
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) (USIM3.SA) denied
there was a a proposal to sell some or all of their stakes in
the company, according to a regulatory filing published on
Friday.
Usiminas, which over the past year has been at the center
of speculation over a possible sale to smaller rival CSN
(CSNA3.SA), said in the filing that Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T),
industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim,
and employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas, are
not currently negotiating sales of their stakes.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)