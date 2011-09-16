Usiminas major shareholders deny stake sale to CSN

Sept 16 The group of companies that control Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) (USIM3.SA) denied there was a a proposal to sell some or all of their stakes in the company, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

Usiminas, which over the past year has been at the center of speculation over a possible sale to smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA), said in the filing that Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim, and employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas, are not currently negotiating sales of their stakes. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)