Usiminas controlling bloc has no offer for stake

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
Sept 21 The group of shareholders that control Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA) have received no formal bid for their stakes in the company, according to a securities filing published on Wednesday.
Usiminas has been at the center of speculation over a possible sale to smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA) for the past year. The controlling bloc is comprised of Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), local industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim and employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Andre Grenon)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
