Usiminas controlling bloc has no offer for stake

Sept 21 The group of shareholders that control Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA) have received no formal bid for their stakes in the company, according to a securities filing published on Wednesday.

Usiminas has been at the center of speculation over a possible sale to smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA) for the past year. The controlling bloc is comprised of Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), local industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim and employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Andre Grenon)

