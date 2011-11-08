Brazil steelmaker Usiminas Q3 profit beats estimate

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
Nov 8 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel, posted on Tuesday third-quarter net income of 154 million reais ($88 million), compared with 514 million reais a year earlier.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas was expected to earn 73 million reais in the quarter, according to the average of four estimates in a Reuters poll.
($1=1.75 reais)
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.