版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 18:08 BJT

Brazil steelmaker Usiminas Q3 profit beats estimate

Nov 8 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel, posted on Tuesday third-quarter net income of 154 million reais ($88 million), compared with 514 million reais a year earlier.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas was expected to earn 73 million reais in the quarter, according to the average of four estimates in a Reuters poll.

($1=1.75 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐