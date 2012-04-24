版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 22:30 BJT

Brazil's Usiminas sees stable steel prices for now

SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's Usiminas expects local prices for flat steel products to remain stable over the coming months, a senior executive said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Usiminas, the country's biggest producer of flat steel products, expects a small decline in competition from imported steel, frequent fluctuations in international prices and a weakening Brazilian currency, said Sergio Leite, who heads Usiminas' sales and commercial division.

