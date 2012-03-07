Brazil's Usiminas posts quarterly profit of $44 mln

SAO PAULO, March 7 Usiminas , Brazil's biggest producer of steel products for automakers, posted net income of 77 million reais ($44 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 154 million reais in the year-earlier period.

Estimates for Usiminas' fourth-quarter earnings showed analysts split between expectations of profits and losses.

The average prediction of three analysts calls for a net loss of 97.3 million reais in the quarter, mainly due to a surge in costs. Yet a similar number of analysts in the poll forecast net income of between 4 million reais and 178 million reais.