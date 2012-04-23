Brazil's Usiminas posts Q1 net loss on weak sales

SAO PAULO, April 23 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, posted a net loss of 37 million reais ($19.7 million) in the first quarter, as revenue declined and rising raw materials costs pressured expenses.

According to three of four analysts surveyed by Reuters in a poll, Usiminas was expected to post a net loss of 110 million reais in the quarter. Another analyst predicted profit of 24 million reais in the period.