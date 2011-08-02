UPDATE 2-Brazil's Usiminas see steady prices, cost pressures

* Net income sinks year/year; misses analysts' estimates

* Performance, margins slightly up on sequential basis

* Profitability down as EBITDA, output, sales down (Recasts with comments, background on operations)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Steady steel prices and raw materials costs may bolster Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas' results through year-end, executives said on Tuesday, while offering little hope for a substantial improvement in earnings.

The price of iron ore and coking coal, two key steel ingredients, will remain stable, ending a round of cost increases that cut into profit in five of the last seven quarters, they said. But Usiminas cut its outlook for steel sales, undermining the chance to gain from better cost conditions.

"The situation is improving, little by little," Chief Executive Wilson Brumer said in a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. "The sector as a whole is going through a rough patch. Things will take their time to get fixed."

Second-quarter profit sank 62 percent from a year earlier as revenue tumbled and costs fell less than expected. While operational earnings plummeted, a decline in total revenue allowed profit margins to edge higher.

The situation exposes the vulnerability of Usiminas to a strengthening currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for local and world growth. Management vowed to turn around the steelmaking unit by focusing on cost savings and market share gains.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company's second-quarter profit was 157 million reais ($100 million), compared with 415 million reais a year earlier, according to a filing with Brazil's securities regulator.

The average profit estimate of eight analysts polled by Reuters was 161.7 million reais for the quarter. Still, net income surged almost tenfold from 16 million reais in the first three months of 2011.

Shares of Usiminas gained on Tuesday as sequential results showed an improvement in profitability.

Nonvoting shares (USIM5.SA) added 1.1 percent to 10.94 reais, the first increase in three days. Voting shares (USIM3.SA) were little changed, rising 0.1 percent to 21.11 reais.

Production and sales dropped in a year-on-year basis, helping push costs and expenses lower. A 5.6 percent decline in the cost of goods sold, coupled with a fall of 7.1 percent in sales, general and administrative expenses helped offset a 16 percent tumble in net revenue in the period.

But Brumer and some executives acknowledged that demand conditions remain challenging. The company expects to ship 6.5 million tonnes of steel in 2011, the same level as last year, compared with a prior estimate of 6.8 million tonnes.

"We just don't see signs of more activity in the steel front in the second half," Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann said on the call.

Usiminas is negotiating shipments at a price tag similar to that of the past quarter, said Sergio Leite, who oversees the company's steelmaking division.

Leite's comments pit him against industry leaders who say that mills will trim prices this quarter to fend off imports.

"Results and the tone on the conference call were better than expected, but we do not change our view of a business structurally challenged and a slow recovery ahead," said Leonardo Correa, an analyst with Barclays Capital, in a note to clients.

DEBT NOT UNDER THREAT

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, sank 58 percent from a year earlier to 365.26 million reais. EBITDA, however, rose 8 percent from the first quarter.

EBITDA halved to 12.1 percent of total revenue in the second quarter from 24.3 percent a year ago. The so-called EBITDA margin rose slightly from 11 percent in the first quarter, signaling better conditions in the mining, steel and specialty steel units, the filing said.

Net revenue, or sales minus sales taxes, fell to 3.025 billion reais from 3.586 billion reais a year earlier and 3.063 billion reais in the first quarter of 2011.

Seckelmann said that debt metrics are unlikely to suffer because of the steep decline in EBITDA. Some analysts have warned that debt servicing could grow faster than cash generation at Usiminas -- putting at risk compliance on debt covenants.

He estimated that net debt could end the year at a 3 times EBITDA -- below the 3.75 times level that could trigger a default on debt contracts.

Breaching covenants, or debt burden limits that creditors impose upon a borrower, give bondholders the right to demand immediate repayment. ($1=1.567 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Dave Zimmerman, Phil Berlowitz)