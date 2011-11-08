UPDATE 2-Usiminas recovery difficult as prices seen stable

* Q3 net income falls 70 pct but beats estimates

* Prices, sales volumes seen stable

* Shares down as much as 1 pct in Sao Paulo trading

* Underscores deep crisis facing Brazilian steelmakers (Adds byline, comments, share performance, stability in prices)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.

Nov 8 Steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA)(USIM3.SA) reported a 70 percent drop in third-quarter profit as revenue fell and financial expenses rose, and analysts said earnings recovery will likely be hampered by stable steel prices and sales volumes.

Usiminas, Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel, will probably keep prices for plates, rolled steel and specialty products similar to those in the third quarter, executives told analysts in a conference call. Still-high inventory will likely prevent sales from recovering in the coming weeks, they said.

"Conditions are not necessarily the best at the moment, so a cautious approach is necessary to undertake a sustainable recovery," Chief Executive Officer Wilson Brumer said. "The industry outlook is not among the best."

The company will focus on cutting expenses to counter the impact of rising raw materials costs, weak demand and rising competition that are eating away at profitability.

Third-quarter earnings fell to 154 million reais ($88 million) from 513.9 million reais a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 73 million reais, according to four estimates in a Reuters poll.

The results showed the company's vulnerability to swings in the value of Brazil's currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for domestic and global growth.

Usiminas shares have fallen 38 percent this year and were down as much as 1 percent to 11.72 reais in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

In the third quarter, revenue fell faster than costs and a slump in Brazil's real currency drove up financial expenses.

Profit was little changed from the 157 million reais posted in the second quarter, when improving steelmaking and mining margins signaled a possible recovery after six dismal quarters.

Brumer said that in order to bolster bottom-line results, the company will undertake an expense-reduction program worth an annual 100 million reais starting next year.

"We need to become more efficient, and that's the mandate," Brumer said. Cost and expense increases faster than annual rises in inflation "won't be permitted," he said.

RESULTS UNDER PRESSURE

Analysts said a recovery in profit in the short term is a long shot as revenue gains stemming from a weaker Brazilian currency will likely be offset by declining iron ore margins. The limited possibilities for local steel price hikes may also drag on results in the fourth quarter, they said.

"We believe results will remain pressured in the short-term given soft domestic demand following a slowdown in Brazilian economic activity and higher raw material costs, mainly coking coal," Marcos Assumpcao, a steel and mining analyst with Itau BBA, said in a note to clients.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, plummeted 53 percent from a year earlier to 343.3 million reais and fell 6 percent from the second quarter. Still, EBITDA beat the 309 million reais estimate in the poll.

EBITDA was 11.5 percent of total revenue in the third quarter, down from 22.7 percent a year earlier. The so-called EBITDA margin fell from 12.1 percent in the second quarter.

The EBITDA margin for the company's mining unit slid to 61 percent from 68 percent in the second quarter. For the steel unit -- which accounts for more than 60 percent of revenue -- the margin fell to 3 percent from 7 percent in the second quarter.

Brumer wants to attain EBITDA margins for the steel unit of 15 percent this year.

Third-quarter production slumped 20 percent and sales fell 9 percent from a year earlier. An 8.7 percent rise in the cost of goods sold, coupled with a drop of 54 percent in sales, general and administrative expenses, contrasted with a 7 percent fall in net revenue in the period.

Still, the 18 percent slump in the Brazilian real BRBY in the third quarter led to a surge in debt servicing and hedging costs, to 849.6 million reais. A year earlier, financial income has a surplus of 67.87 million reais, mainly because of successful bets on the direction of the real.

Profit got a boost after the company won a tax credit of 104.9 million reais in the third quarter, compared with net tax payments of 239.6 million reais a year earlier and 124.5 million reais in the second quarter. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)