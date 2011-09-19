Nippon Steel could take control of Usiminas-report

* Nippon Steel could buy out partners, Valor reports

* Could bring in Gerdau or Ternium as new partners

* Usiminas facing headwinds amid turmoil in industry

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) could buy out two key partners in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), which is the target of a rival's takeover attempt, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

The Japanese company, currently Usiminas' biggest single shareholder, could acquire the combined 26 percent voting stake that domestic industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Votorantim own before seeking a new partner in the company, Valor said, without detailing how it obtained the information.

Camargo Correa and Votorantim have repeatedly denied they are negotiating a sale of their stakes to Brazilian rival CSN (CSNA3.SA) -- an arch-rival of Nippon Steel and Brazil's second-biggest flat steel maker. Usiminas is Brazil's No. 1 producer of flat steel, which is chiefly used to make autos, home appliances and capital goods. [ID:nS1E78F0GV]

By buying out those partners, Nippon Steel could accumulate a 54 percent voting stake and take its time choosing a new partner, according to Valor, which cited unnamed industry sources. CSN has been ramping up its stake in Usiminas this year.

According to Valor, which did not say how it got the information, the Japanese company does not want to team up with CSN in Usiminas. The most likely scenario is that the company will exercise a right of first refusal for Votorantim's and Camargo Correa's stakes if these decide to sell, Valor said.

Valor said candidates to join Nippon in Usiminas' controlling bloc could be Brazil's Gerdau (GGB.N), the world's second-largest producer of steel products for the construction industry, or Argentina-based steel and industrial conglomerate Ternium (TX.N), the newspaper said.

"Gerdau reiterates it is not involved in negotiations to acquire Usiminas," a spokeswoman for the Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company told Reuters.

Votorantim and Camargo Correa declined to comment on the newspaper story. Representatives of Ternium and Nippon Steel could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)