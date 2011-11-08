版本:
Brazil's Usiminas to invest 2 bln reais in 2012

Nov 8 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel, expects to invest 2 billion reais ($1.14 billion) next year, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Brumer said on Tuesday. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

