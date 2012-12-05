版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 20:33 BJT

Brazil's Usiminas may miss 2012 investment target

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, may invest less than the 2 billion reais ($948 million) originally budgeted for 2012, Chief Executive Julián Eguren told investors at a meeting on Wednesday.

