Brazil's Usiminas in talks to refinance loans - sources

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 12 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA is
negotiating with banks the refinancing of about 4 billion
reais ($1 billion) in loans maturing in the next two years, four
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Usiminas, as the company is known, has contacted
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander
Brasil SA and Banco do Brasil SA to grant a standstill agreement
effective immediately, said two sources, who requested
anonymity since talks are preliminary.
The banks would agree if shareholders commit to injecting $1
billion into Usiminas to prevent debt metrics from deteriorating
further, a third source noted. However, an ongoing dispute
between controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp and Techint Group has made it tougher for Usiminas
to raise new capital, all the sources said.
Usiminas, Techint and Santander Brasil did not
have an immediate comment. Itaú, Bradesco
and Banco do Brasil did not comment. Efforts to reach Nippon
Steel officials in Brazil were unsuccessful.
($1 = 3.9801 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)