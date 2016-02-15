Credit Suisse advising Brazil's Usiminas on business unit sale

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
SAO PAULO Feb 15 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the ailing Brazilian flat steel producer, has lined up Credit Suisse Group AG's investment-banking unit to advise on the partial or full sale of a unit.
In a securities filing unveiled on Monday, the company known as Usiminas said that the date of hiring was Nov. 26. Usiminas is considering selling all or part of Usiminas Mecânica SA, a business unit that produces customized steel products for industrial clients. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures