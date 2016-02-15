版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 16日

Credit Suisse advising Brazil's Usiminas on business unit sale

SAO PAULO Feb 15 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the ailing Brazilian flat steel producer, has lined up Credit Suisse Group AG's investment-banking unit to advise on the partial or full sale of a unit.

In a securities filing unveiled on Monday, the company known as Usiminas said that the date of hiring was Nov. 26. Usiminas is considering selling all or part of Usiminas Mecânica SA, a business unit that produces customized steel products for industrial clients. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

