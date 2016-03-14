版本:
Brazil's Usiminas says board approved 1 bln real capital increase

BRASILIA, March 14 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA approved a 1 billion real ($279 million) capital increase, Usiminas said on Monday.

The capital injection was proposed by shareholder Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Three board members representing the other controlling shareholder, Italian-Argentinian Techint Group, voted against the move, a source told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Susan Thomas)

