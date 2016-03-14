Brazil's Usiminas says board approved 1 bln real capital increase

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, March 14 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA approved a 1 billion real ($279 million) capital increase, Usiminas said on Monday.
The capital injection was proposed by shareholder Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Three board members representing the other controlling shareholder, Italian-Argentinian Techint Group, voted against the move, a source told Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.