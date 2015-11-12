UPDATE 1-Usiminas must downsize to weather Brazil recession -CEO

(Adds quotes from Usiminas executives, details)
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
must downsize operations, sell assets and refinance outstanding
bank loans to cope with a deep economic recession at home and
falling prices for steel products abroad, Chief Executive
Officer Rômel de Souza said on Thursday.
Demand for flat steel products has plunged by more than 25
percent on an annual basis as Brazil slumped into its deepest
recession in a quarter century, Souza noted during a
presentation to analysts in Sao Paulo.
At the same time, export margins have been squeezed markedly
as flat steel prices dropped faster than those for raw materials
such as iron ore and coal, he said.
"We are losing competitiveness," Souza said. "It gets harder
by the day. We have no option but to downsize."
The company has been wrestling with weak demand and high
debt, as well as a bitter boardroom battle between its two main
shareholders. Usiminas is not considering raising additional
capital at the moment, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann
said during the same presentation.
"That would be a last-resort measure, and it isn't on the
table yet," he said.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as
Brazil's largest producer of flat steel is formally known, has
halted operations in its Cubatao plant near Sao Paulo after
realizing that reducing output to a minimum was not enough.
Employees at the plant have gone on strike against Usiminas'
plans but Souza said the company has no option but to lay off
about 4,000 workers in Cubatao as of January.
Usiminas is also seeking to raise cash by selling non-core
assets such as Usiminas Mecanica SA, a manufacturer of
structural steel products.
The company has just started negotiations with banks to
refinance its debt, Souza said, without elaborating on the plan
as talks are preliminary.
Usiminas main creditors are Brazil's private-sector banks
Banco Bradesco SA and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, as well as state-owned Banco do Brasil SA
, state development bank BNDES and the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation.
Usiminas shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday to 2.80 reais.
The stock is down 44 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and David Gregorio)