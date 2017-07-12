FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 下午12点51分 / 2 天前

Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA will raise hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 percent at distribution level due to higher international prices and stronger demand abroad.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Usiminas, as the company is known, said the price hike will go into effect "in coming days." The online financial news service of O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper had previously reported the increase.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below