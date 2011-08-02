Brazil's Usiminas sees prices, costs stable in Q3

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel products, expects domestic prices and costs to remain stable in coming months, executives said in a conference call on Tuesday.

Costs related to rising raw materials prices and wages should likely remain unaltered throughout the rest of the year, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Secklemann said on the call.

The company is using in the third quarter the same price tags it did during the April-through-June period, Sergio Leite, the head of Usiminas' steelmaking unit, also said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)