Usiminas sees stable Q4 steel prices

Nov 8 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel, expects steel prices in the local market to remain stable in the fourth quarter compared with the prior three months, executives said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Prices for hot-rolled steel produced in Brazil are at a premium of as much as 5 percent over those for imports, Sergio Leite, the company's head of steelmaking, said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)