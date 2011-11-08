Usiminas sees stable Q4 steel prices

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
Nov 8 Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), Brazil's biggest producer of flat steel, expects steel prices in the local market to remain stable in the fourth quarter compared with the prior three months, executives said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Prices for hot-rolled steel produced in Brazil are at a premium of as much as 5 percent over those for imports, Sergio Leite, the company's head of steelmaking, said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell