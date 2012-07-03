UPDATE 1-Usiminas to raise Brazil steel prices-sources

* Prices for flats increased between 5 pct-7 pct
* Shares of Usiminas rally on news of price hike
* Comes as company faces severe cost, market woes
SAO PAULO, July 3 Usiminas, Brazil's
largest producer of flat steel, informed some distributors this
week of plans to raise prices for most products between 5
percent and 7 percent, two sources with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Usiminas, mired in its worst crisis in decades, is raising
prices for products widely used in the auto and home appliances
sectors to restore eroding margins, both sources said. The move
will first impact distributors and then extend to other clients
within the next month.
Some of the increases were announced on Monday, said one of
the sources, who declined to be quoted because of the
sensitivity of the issue. A spokesman for Usiminas in Belo
Horizonte, Brazil declined to confirm the hikes, saying the
company does not comment on its pricing policies.
Usiminas gained pricing clout with customers after Brazil's
currency, the real, sank 9.1 percent in the quarter --
making the cost of imported steel less affordable in the local
market. The real has gained ground this month against the U.S.
dollar, which may limit the ability of Usiminas and rival CSN
to boost prices.
Usiminas' shares rallied on speculation the move will help
compensate rising costs and dismal sales perfomance in the
current quarter. Usiminas' preferred shares jumped 8 percent to
6.75 reais, the highest level since June 20.
Common shares rose 5 percent to 8.12 reais, the
highest since June 26. Both shares have shed 37 percent and 55
percent, respectively, this year.
Prices for long steel products, which are widely used in
homebuilding and heavy construction, have already begun to rise
and further increases are expected in coming months, analysts
said.
Usiminas posted its first loss in two years in the first
quarter as expenses surged and revenue tumbled. The numbers
showed the company's vulnerability to swings in the value of
Brazil's currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw
materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for
domestic and global growth.