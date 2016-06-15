Brazil steelmaker Usiminas to restructure debt with banks, bondholders

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
SAO PAULO, June 15 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas announced on Wednesday plans to restructure about 75 percent of its debt with banks and bondholders, extending maturities over the next 10 years with a three-year grace period to start repaying the principal.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the restructuring is tied to a capital injection of 1 billion reais ($287 million). Usiminas said state development bank BNDES is still weighing approval of the debt renegotiation.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.