Nippon steel to propose 1 bln reais capital increase for Brazil's Usiminas -source

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
SAO PAULO, March 8 Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp will propose a 1 billion reais ($267 million) capital increase in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas SA, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Japanese group will make the proposal in a board meeting scheduled for Friday and is willing to finance the capital increase alone if the other major shareholder, Italian-Argentinian conglomerate Techint Group, refuses to participate, the same source said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).