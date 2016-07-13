Brazil's Usiminas, banks in talks to extend loan standstill -sources

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
SAO PAULO, July 13 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA has reached out to banks to extend a 120-day standstill agreement on 4 billion reais ($1.22 billion) worth of loans that is due this month, as Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker struggles to protect cash, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday.
Usiminas, as the company is known, has contacted Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and BNDES to stretch out the deadline for the current agreement of at least 30 days, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the plan is underway.
Usiminas, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco declined to comment. Itaú and BNDES did not have an immediate comment.
Reuters first reported in February that banks and Usiminas were discussing terms of a loan refinancing.
($1 = 3.2890 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr in São Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.