UPDATE 1-Brazil's Usiminas seeks $1 bln loan refinancing, sources say

SAO PAULO Feb 12 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA is negotiating with banks refinancing about 4 billion
reais ($1 billion) in loans maturing in the next two years as
Brazil's largest listed flat steel producer faces cash pressures
to repay debt, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Friday.
Usiminas, as the company is known, has contacted
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander
Brasil SA and Banco do Brasil SA to grant a standstill agreement
effective immediately, said the first two sources. The banks
would agree if shareholders commit to injecting $1 billion into
Usiminas, the third source noted.
However, an ongoing dispute between controlling shareholders
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Techint Group
has made it tougher for Usiminas to raise new capital, all the
sources said. Usiminas will see how talks with banks evolve
before considering creditor protection, a move the company wants
to avoid but which Nippon Steel has seriously considered, the
first and second sources said.
The sources requested anonymity, saying the debt talks were
preliminary. A Usiminas spokeswoman did not immediately respond
to a request for comment. Efforts to reach Nippon Steel
officials in Brazil were unsuccessful.
Both Techint and Nippon Steel promised banks a response on
the capital increase on Feb. 17, a day ahead of the release of
fourth-quarter results, the third source said.
Moody's Investors Service said last month that the impact of
the deterioration of Brazil's market on operations is making it
increasingly difficult for Usiminas to honor their debt.
Although Usiminas breached most terms on loans at the end of
last year, management convinced banks not to take early
repayment actions, according to Moody's Investors Service.
Usiminas is still gauging how much it could afford to pay in
interest this year, partly because recurring operations are
losing money, the sources said. The company has contacted
advisors RK Partners and Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC for an
eventual restructuring, three of the sources said.
As of Sept. 30, Usiminas had gross debt of 8.1 billion reais
and cash of 2.3 billion reais.
Santander Brasil did not have an immediate
comment. Itaú, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil,
Alvarez & Marsal and RK Partners did not comment.
Shares in Usiminas reversed early gains and fell in early
Friday afternoon trading. Voting and non-voting shares of the
steelmaker are down 78 percent and 81 percent, respectively,
this year.
At stake is the survival of Usiminas, which was founded 53
years ago to help supply flat steel products for Brazil's
thriving auto-making industry located in the southeastern state
of Minas Gerais.
After two years of Techint-led management of Usiminas, in
which the company reversed losses and increased productivity at
its two main plants, Nippon Steel broke off with the
Italian-Argentine group in September 2014, accusing some of its
executives of mismanaging Usiminas.
Nippon Steel then allied with Brazilian billionaire investor
Lírio Parisotto and other Usiminas shareholders to appoint new
management. The spat coincided with the deepening of a slump in
Brazil's demand for cars and home appliances made with Usiminas
steel.
In recent months, the Nippon Steel-backed management decided
to shut down the Cubatão mill and is poised to fire as many as
1,800 staff.
Techint, which has been sidelined from most management
decisions by Nippon Steel, is unlikely to inject additional
money into Usiminas without rebuilding the shareholders'
agreement, a fourth source said.
If Techint refused to participate in a capital injection,
Nippon Steel could pay for it all alone, diluting Techint, said
the second source, who is close to the Japanese firm.
($1 = 3.9824 Brazilian reais)
