Board of Brazil's Usiminas declines to discuss capital, debt issues, sources say

SAO PAULO Feb 17 The board of Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA declined to discuss a proposal
to inject fresh capital into the beleaguered Brazilian
steelamker, as well as a plan to win some debt relief from
banks, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, one of the
company's two controlling shareholders, shunned discussing a
proposal by management to ask banks for a so-called 180-day
standstill agreement, saying it could hamper the position of
another creditor, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation,
said the sources, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
The other controlling shareholder, Italy's Techint Group,
asked that a proposal to inject capital into Usiminas
was kept out of the board meeting that took place on Wednesday,
the sources added. Representatives for Techint allege that no
money can be pumped into the company unless Nippon Steel revives
a shareholders accord that was broken when both firms clashed
for control of Usiminas late in 2014.
A board meeting to discuss the same issues was scheduled for
March 3, one of the sources said. Usiminas plans to unveil
fourth-quarter results early on Thursday.
