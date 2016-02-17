UPDATE 1-Board of Brazil's Usiminas declines to discuss capital, debt issues, sources say

(Recasts to add details, share performance, background
throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Feb 17 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA's board on Wednesday declined to discuss a
capital injection and a refinancing deal with banks to help the
struggling steelmaker but will consider the proposals on March
3, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Techint Group, which have remained at loggerheads
for control of the steelmaker known as Usiminas since late 2014,
decided to postpone discussion of those issues to allow for
further analysis, said the sources, who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Shares of Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas gained 15
percent this week on speculation that both shareholders would
agree on a joint turnaround plan, paving the way for banks to
refinance over 4 billion reais ($1 billion) in loans maturing
within the next two years.
At stake is the survival of Usiminas, which was founded 53
years ago to help supply flat steel products for Brazil's
thriving auto-making and home appliances industries located in
the state of Minas Gerais and neighboring regions in Brazil's
Southeast. The company is struggling with Brazil's deepest
recession in decades and the impact of the shareholder dispute.
Reuters reported last week that Usiminas is in talks with
four major banks to refinance those loans. Sources said that
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander
Brasil SA and Banco do Brasil SA demand the company be
capitalized prior to any debt relief plan.
According to both sources, representatives of Nippon Steel
in the board asked fellow members not to discuss a proposal
requiring banks to accept a so-called 180-day standstill
agreement, saying it could hamper the position of another
creditor, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
In turn, Italy's Techint asked that a Nippon Steel-backed
plan to inject fresh capital into Usiminas be kept out of the
meeting, the same sources added. Representatives for Techint
allege that no money can be pumped into the company unless
Nippon Steel agrees to rebuild the shareholder accord that was
broken when both clashed.
RIFT
Techint and Nippon Steel did not have an immediate comment.
Usiminas declined to comment.
Non-voting shares of Usiminas advanced 6.4 percent to 1 real
on Wednesday, their highest level in almost two weeks. The stock
is down 73 percent in the past 12 months.
After two years of Techint-led management of Usiminas, in
which the company reversed losses, cut debt, bolstered cash and
increased productivity at its two main plants, Nippon Steel
broke off with the Italian-Argentine group in September 2014,
accusing some of its executives of mismanaging Usiminas.
Nippon Steel then allied with Brazilian billionaire investor
Lírio Parisotto and other Usiminas shareholders to appoint new
management and push Techint aside from day-to-day operations.
The spat coincided with the deepening of a slump in Brazil's
demand for cars and home appliances made with Usiminas steel.
In recent months, the Nippon Steel-backed management decided
to shut down the Cubatão mill and is poised to fire as many as
1,800 staff. The measures, which could alleviate Usiminas' rigid
cost structure in future, could put additional pressure on cash
in the short term, Fitch Ratings said last month.
Usiminas plans to unveil fourth-quarter results early on
Thursday, and analysts in a Reuters poll expect the company to
post a net loss larger than other listed rivals in the country
and, unlike them, negative earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization.
($1 = 3.9821 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)