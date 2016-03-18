Brazil's Usiminas board calls meeting for capital increase -sources

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
SAO PAULO, March 18 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA decided on Friday to call a shareholder meeting on April 18 to discuss a 1 billion-real ($278 million) capital increase proposed by Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corp, two sources with knowledge of the decision said.
The board, in a majority vote, approved that the assembly would only discuss Nippon Steel's proposal, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.
The Brazilian company's controlling shareholders, Nippon Steel and Techint Group, are at odds over management in Usiminas, as the steelmaker is known.
Techint is considering whether to call another shareholders' meeting to discuss its own proposal for a capital injection of 500 million reals and use cash from a unit to help ease cash needs, said another source. (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.