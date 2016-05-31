Nippon Steel explores splitting Usiminas' assets with Ternium - Nikkei

May 31 Steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp is planning to hold talks on splitting the
production assets of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
with fellow shareholder Ternium SA, Nikkei reported
without citing sources.
Under one proposal, Nippon Steel will own an Usiminas mill
in Ipatinga and Ternium will get the Cubatao mill in the
neighboring state of Sao Paulo, Nikkei reported.
Usiminas has already closed one of its two main steel mills,
slowed work at its mines and laid off thousands of employees,
its problems exacerbated by Brazil's worst recession in decades.
Both Nippon Steel and Ternium increasingly see breaking up
the company as the best way to resolve the dispute between the
two controlling shareholders.
Nippon Steel's Sao Paulo office declined to comment on the
proposals.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)