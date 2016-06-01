UPDATE 2-Nippon Steel looks to break up Usiminas after CEO appointment-source

(Adds Nippon Steel comments)
By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO May 31 A change of chief executive at
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas has accelerated plans for
controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Ternium SA to break up the company, a source
close to the Japanese firm said on Tuesday.
Nippon Steel, however, issued a statement later denying
that it was planning to break up Usiminas, and a spokesman said
the focus was on financial restructuring and completing an
equity financing.
The Usiminas board last week appointed veteran
executive Sergio Leite to the top job in a contested vote. He
replaced Rômel Erwin de Souza, who had been backed by Nippon
Steel.
In a split, Nippon Steel could take Usiminas' mill in
Ipatinga, while Ternium could get the Cubatao mill in the
neighboring state of Sao Paulo. The source said no official
negotiations had begun.
The companies have been at loggerheads for nearly two years
over control of the Brazilian steelmaker and a break-up has been
considered by both sides.
Usiminas has already stopped steel production at its Cubatao
mill, slowed work at its mines and laid off thousands of
employees as it suffers through Brazil's worst recession in
decades.
"(Nippon) does not see another solution other than a
division of the company," the source said.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper also reported on Wednesday that
Nippon Steel intended to hold talks on dividing production
assets of Usiminas with Ternium.
Nippon Steel in Tokyo said that there was no truth to
reports it was planning to break up Usiminas.
"The priority issues on Usiminas now are to complete a
planned equity finance and financial restructuring," a spokesman
for the company said.
Ternium and Usiminas declined to comment.
Japan's largest steelmaker is looking to annul the
appointment of Leite, arguing it was made without the required
consent of its members on the Usiminas board. Nippon Steel has
taken the case to a court in the state of Minas Gerais, where
Usiminas is based.
Shares in Nippon Steel were down 3.4 percent as of 0208 GMT
in Tokyo, underperforming the TOPIX index, which was
down 0.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru, Stephen
Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo,
writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ed Davies)