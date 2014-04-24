Brazil Usiminas sees flat steel sales in 2nd quarter

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
SAO PAULO, April 24 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel products, expects steel sales in the second quarter to remain little changed from the previous period, according to executives on a Thursday conference call.
The company, known as Usiminas, sold 1.4 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter, 3.6 percent less than in the last three months of 2013, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Albert Alerigi; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.