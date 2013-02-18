Brazil's Usiminas posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

SAO PAULO Feb 18 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel products, posted a net loss of 283 million reais ($144 million) in the fourth quarter, the company said on Monday.

Usiminas, as the company is known, was expected to post a shortfall of 114 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of seven analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.