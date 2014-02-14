Profit at Brazil's Usiminas declines on debt-servicing expenses

SAO PAULO Feb 14 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel
products, reported fourth-quarter net income of 47 million reais
($19 million), down from the prior quarter after debt-servicing
expenses surged, according to a securities filing on Friday.
Profit was 114.6 million reais in the third quarter.
According to the forecasts of four out of six analysts in a
Reuters poll, Usiminas, as the company is commonly known, earned
73 million reais in the quarter. Another two analysts in the
poll estimated a net loss of 45 million reais in the quarter.