Brazil's Usiminas reports loss of 151 mln reais in 1st-qtr

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 25 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Monday it made a loss of 151 million reais ($42.5 million) in the first quarter, as Brazil's largest producer of flat steel struggles with a slump in demand and a severe recession.
The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 50 million reais.
($1 = 3.556 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.