2016年 4月 25日

Brazil's Usiminas reports loss of 151 mln reais in 1st-qtr

BRASILIA, April 25 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Monday it made a loss of 151 million reais ($42.5 million) in the first quarter, as Brazil's largest producer of flat steel struggles with a slump in demand and a severe recession.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 50 million reais.

($1 = 3.556 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

